First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,029 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $21,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 746,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,170. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

