New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $12.38 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.80. 6,992,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,485,572. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.