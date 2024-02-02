Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,868 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VEA stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.37. 5,867,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,067,519. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

