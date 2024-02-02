New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 809 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.71. 3,362,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,316,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.