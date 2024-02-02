Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.3 %

FIX traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.75. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.71 and a 52-week high of $228.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

