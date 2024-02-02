Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 210,637 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBAY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 142,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 145,965 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

CBAY stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $23.94. 218,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,239. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $435,599.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,441. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

