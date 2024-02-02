Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.22. 93,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,825. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.62. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

