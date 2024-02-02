Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 1,398 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Balchem worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Balchem by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,342,000 after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Stock Performance

BCPC traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $142.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,256. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $150.82.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

