Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,696 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,107,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,937,000 after buying an additional 333,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,085,000 after buying an additional 1,652,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,547,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,438,000 after purchasing an additional 751,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.04. 228,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,972. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

