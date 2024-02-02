134,274 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 134,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SL Green Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,419,000 after purchasing an additional 315,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,372,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,562,000 after acquiring an additional 403,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,807,000 after acquiring an additional 400,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,227,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,895,000 after acquiring an additional 574,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

View Our Latest Report on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 959,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.00%.

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.