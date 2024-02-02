Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 63,458 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,458 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Forestar Group worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Forestar Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $123,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $235,111.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,249 shares in the company, valued at $847,988.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $494,922. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FOR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.33. 32,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

