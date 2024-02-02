Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Stock Holdings Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 4.97% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $18,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 120.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 144.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 42,335 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HMOP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.84. 8,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,879. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

