Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 24,233 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,233 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $17,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,968,000 after purchasing an additional 338,649 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.02. The company had a trading volume of 497,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,053. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $131.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

