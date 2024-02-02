Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 52,729 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,729 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,824,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,375,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152,109 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,298,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,634,000 after purchasing an additional 138,597 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.48. 139,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.74. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $81.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

