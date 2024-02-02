Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $16.85 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,812 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.06. 73,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $65.23. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.