Warwick Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after buying an additional 4,538,247 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,386,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,699,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.92. 210,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,328. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

