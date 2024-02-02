Warwick Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in NVR by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,568,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVR stock traded up $49.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7,260.45. 7,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,698. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6,847.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,343.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.03. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,988.99 and a 12-month high of $7,423.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 415.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,872 shares of company stock worth $49,205,517. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.