Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Raised by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises about 0.5% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $150.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

