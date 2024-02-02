Warwick Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,420,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,303,000 after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after buying an additional 567,914 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 110,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

