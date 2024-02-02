NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Shares Sold by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXDT. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth $1,183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth $347,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth $7,229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $353,000.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NXDT traded down 0.20 on Friday, hitting 6.80. 27,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,314. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 6.40 and a 1-year high of 13.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is 8.83.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

(Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.