Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

