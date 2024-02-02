Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 308.9% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:NVS traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.62. The stock had a trading volume of 506,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

