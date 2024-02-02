Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DFS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $106.71. The company had a trading volume of 259,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average is $96.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

