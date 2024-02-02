United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,722 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,896,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,658 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 279,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after buying an additional 129,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

