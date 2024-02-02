Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 93.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.79. The company had a trading volume of 206,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $165.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.18.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

