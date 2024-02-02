H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of H&E Equipment Services worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HEES traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. 28,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,875. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Articles

