iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,380,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960,301 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $317,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.31. 2,354,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,845,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

