Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Holdings Decreased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,235 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

Visteon Price Performance

VC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.39. 54,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $171.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.08.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

