Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Walker & Dunlop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 1.6 %

WD stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,818. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.56. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day moving average is $86.22.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 72.21%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,870,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,408,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,870,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at $35,664,596.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,477,700. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

