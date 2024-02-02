Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,689,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 8.1% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 5.41% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $729,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. 409,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,478. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $82.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.