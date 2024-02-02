Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 478,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,449. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $18.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

