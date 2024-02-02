Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,779 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $81,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,425,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,248,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,628,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,739,000 after purchasing an additional 467,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.47. 591,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,429. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $78.37. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

