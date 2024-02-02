Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 5,172 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cytokinetics worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after acquiring an additional 736,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,091,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,087,000 after buying an additional 337,680 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,654,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,588,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,279,000 after buying an additional 174,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.92. 754,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,078,589. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.73. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $432,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,785.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $432,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,785.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,247 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

