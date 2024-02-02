Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,117 shares during the period. Option Care Health comprises approximately 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Option Care Health worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 119,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

