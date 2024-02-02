Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Holdings Decreased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,860 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System accounts for approximately 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Columbia Banking System worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,517,000 after purchasing an additional 390,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 16.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,426,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 888,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In other news, Director John F. Schultz purchased 8,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $174,518.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,729.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John F. Schultz purchased 8,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $174,518.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,729.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,111.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,448 shares of company stock worth $670,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLB. DA Davidson cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.30. 992,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,374. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

