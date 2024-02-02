HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,476 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity accounts for approximately 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.10% of HealthEquity worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,892 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.8 %

HQY traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.77. 240,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,348. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

