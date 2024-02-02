Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Workiva accounts for about 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 397,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,310 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Workiva by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Workiva in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Workiva in the third quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 85,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.08. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

