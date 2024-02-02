Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 8,576 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Simply Good Foods makes up approximately 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 115,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,947. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,915,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,915,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,575,089. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.