Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group comprises about 2.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSL stock traded up $6.51 on Friday, hitting $400.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.30. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.90 and a 1 year high of $457.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

