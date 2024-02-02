Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Sells $204,326.46 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 477,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,665. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

