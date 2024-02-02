Insider Selling: Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Insider Sells 43,032 Shares of Stock

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Groat sold 43,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71), for a total value of £24,097.92 ($30,635.55).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BMD remained flat at GBX 56.50 ($0.72) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 444,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,782. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49.60 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61.50 ($0.78). The company has a market capitalization of £203.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,825.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.66.

Get Baronsmead Second Venture Trust alerts:

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25,000.00%.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.