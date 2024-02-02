Nicola Rabson Buys 2,799 Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Stock

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Rabson acquired 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £9,936.45 ($12,632.15).

Redde Northgate Trading Up 0.9 %

Redde Northgate stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 354.50 ($4.51). 283,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,285. Redde Northgate plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310 ($3.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 435 ($5.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £808.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 357.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 344.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56.

Redde Northgate Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Redde Northgate’s payout ratio is currently 4,385.96%.

Redde Northgate Company Profile

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

