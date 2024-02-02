Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $15.81

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $14.76. Gold Fields shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 1,646,051 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gold Fields by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after buying an additional 6,053,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,740,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,639,000 after purchasing an additional 320,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Gold Fields by 118.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

