Ren (REN) Tops One Day Volume of $6.41 Million

Ren (REN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Ren has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $55.61 million and $6.41 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ren Profile

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REN is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token that facilitates operations in the RenVM, a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless protocol that allows users to transfer tokens across different blockchains. The REN token is used as a bond by nodes to participate in the network and earn fees for facilitating cross-chain transactions. REN was founded by Taiyang Zhang and Loong Wang, co-founders of Republic Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

