Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Down 5%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.99. 35,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,013,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prothena from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Prothena Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Prothena by 2,501.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 99.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 8.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

