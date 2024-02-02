Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. 292,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

