The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,051 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.04. 197,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.09. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $159.60.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

