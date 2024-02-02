Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.45. The stock had a trading volume of 468,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,486. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day moving average is $153.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

