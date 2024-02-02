Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,010,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,900,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,690,000 after purchasing an additional 79,956 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,780,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,324,000 after purchasing an additional 632,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 762,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,758. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

