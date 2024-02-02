Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,696,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,002,535. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

